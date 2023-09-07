The star of Bayern will not go to the September matches of the German national team

The Bayern Munich player will miss the September matches of the German national team, Kicker reports.

Contrary to the original plan, midfielder Jamal Musiala did not arrive at the location of the German national team due to back pain. The football player will not take part in the matches against Japan and France. He was due to arrive at the national team location on Wednesday evening. However, on September 6, Hansi told Flick that he would not be able to play.

As reported by Bayern Munich, the 20-year-old player will not play in friendly matches due to back problems. Recently, he suffered from a torn muscle fiber and was undergoing rehabilitation. Musiala was injured two weeks ago in training, and as a result, he missed two Bundesliga matches.

Bayern's manager Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday that they did not want to take any chances. Musiala continued individual training and was supposed to come for the second match against France. Consultations were held with the medical staff and the club. However, at the last moment, everything did not go according to plan.

In addition to Musiala, Nikolas Fühlkrug will miss the friendly matches for Germany. The striker left the national team due to hip problems, and Thomas Müller came in his place.