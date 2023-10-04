The Spanish referee referred to Messi's conduct in the quarterfinal WC-2022 as shameful

Former referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz recalled the details of the 2022 World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands.

"Lionel Messi called me after the game against the Netherlands at the World Cup and apologized for the harsh words he used during the match. In that game, I saw a different Messi. He behaved very poorly at the World Cup; it was disgraceful. I have officiated in over 50 matches involving him over the years. After his celebration with hands to his ears, it provoked the Netherlands. It was a provocation," Mateu Lahoz was quoted as saying by Goal.

However, Antonio Mateu Lahoz himself struggled to manage the match. Argentinians and the Dutch were constantly involved in skirmishes and provocations. Lionel Messi referred to the Dutch national team forward Weghorst as a "fool" after the match.