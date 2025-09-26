The situation is very serious. Lewis Hamilton’s dog is in a coma

A sad situation.

The legendary driver Lewis Hamilton’s dog fell ill and was taken to a clinic, where the situation is developing poorly.

Details: The Briton himself wrote on his Instagram that Rosco developed pneumonia, and during examinations at the clinic, his heart stopped. He was saved, but is now in a coma.

Quote: "Please keep Rosco in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated. Rosco got pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was hospitalized and given sedatives while being examined, but during the procedure, his heart stopped. They managed to restart it, and now he is in a coma. We don’t know if he will wake up. Tomorrow we will try to wake him. I am by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support," the post read.

Reminder: Hamilton bought Roscoe in 2013. The dog is now 12 years old and a true star in the Formula 1 world. Roscoe even appeared in the latest F1 film alongside Brad Pitt. On top of that, he has built a successful modeling career, reportedly earning several hundred dollars a day.