The prospective proprietor of Manchester United is inclined to effectuate a transformation

The aspirant to acquire Manchester United seeks to enact a transformation in the club's managerial apparatus and has already identified prospective candidates, as reported by talkSPORT.

Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman of the British conglomerate Ineos, intends to extend an invitation to Paul Mitchell, as a potential new sporting director. Paul Mitchell has previously held this position at two other Premier League clubs, namely Southampton (2012 - 2014) and Tottenham Hotspur (2014 - 2018). His most recent professional engagement was with AS Monaco.

Furthermore, following his departure from AS Monaco, Paul returned to Manchester. The 42-year-old professional aspires to re-enter the sphere of the Premier League. Before transitioning into a managerial role, Mitchell had a career as a professional footballer. He began his journey with Manchester City and subsequently played for Wigan, Wrexham, and several other lower-division English teams.

If the current owners of Manchester United, the Glazers, entertain the proposal from Jim Ratcliffe regarding the acquisition of a 25% stake in the club, these alterations could indeed become tangible.

It's worth recalling that former Manchester United coach René Meulensteen elucidated the issues afflicting the Red Devils' gameplay. According to him, Erik ten Hag intends to implement a high-pressing style and play with great intensity, akin to Ajax's approach.

However, Manchester United's players do not possess the requisite mentality to consistently apply this high-pressure strategy. Players such as Casemiro, for instance, are ill-suited to this system. Ten Hag harbors certain footballing ideas and the style he wishes to implement, but he must discover practical methods for realization.