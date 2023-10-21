The President of the Italian Tennis Federation is unhappy with the postponement of the tournament

Angelo Binaghi, the president of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP), is displeased with the relocation of the ATP NextGen tournament to Saudi Arabia. Binaghi hopes that one event in Saudi Arabia would be sufficient and that the finals won't be moved.

"I am trying to convince Gaudenzi, the president of the ATP, that tennis is not like other sports. Saudi Arabia might be an attractive market, but situations like ours should be protected. There is no need to fear that Saudi Arabia will create a parallel tour, as in golf. And I hope that the Masters, which the ATP will give to Saudi Arabia in January 2025, possibly along with the WTA 1000 tournament, will be enough to satisfy their tennis desires. The season will start there – a revolution, for sure. But the finals should remain here".

The year-end ATP Finals for this season will be held from November 12 to 19 in Turin, Italy, while the NextGen tournament is scheduled for November 28 to December 2 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The first ATP Masters tournament in Saudi Arabia could potentially take place as early as January 2025.