The president of real Madrid made an unexpected statement about the transfer plans of the club

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has stated that the transfer of forward Joselu from Espanyol will be the last transfer for the club this summer, as reported by Madrid Xtra.

"Is Joselu' transfer completed? Yes. Will there be other transfers? No," said Perez in a conversation with a club fan.

In the current season, the 33-year-old Joselu played 38 matches in all competitions for Espanyol, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists.

Previously, Real Madrid signed midfielder Jude Bellingham (for €103 million) and defender Fran Garcia (for €5 million). Additionally, midfielders Brahim Diaz and Antonio Blanco, as well as forward Juanmi Latasa, returned to the club after loan spells. However, wingers Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, as well as forwards Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz, left the club.