The president of Napoli wishes to see the club's forward at Real Madrid

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that their forward, Victor Osimhen, may move to Real Madrid, as reported by AS.

According to De Laurentiis, he is not surprised that the Nigerian striker has long wanted to leave the club. He mentioned that he was not surprised because he was prepared for it. Osimhen is expected to change teams next summer, despite extending his contract until 2026 with a release clause of 130 million euros.

"Our contract renewal negotiations were long because they were among friends, we knew perfectly well that at the end of this year he will move to Real Madrid, PSG, or an English team," said De Laurentiis.

Additionally, Napoli's Piotr Zielinski might also leave the club, engaging in talks with Inter. The player could join the Milan-based team as a free agent. The Napoli president reminded Zielinski that Napoli pays him more than what is offered by Inter.