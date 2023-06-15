The paltry amount of Griezmann's contract payoffs became known

In the contract of Antoine Griezmann with Atletico Madrid there is a rather modest amount of payoffs.

According to L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, anyone wishing to purchase the star player for 25 million euros.

The option can be activated already in this transfer window, although the footballer currently has no intention to leave the club.

Earlier, the media wrote that PSG was interested in the services of Griezmann, who was allegedly ready to pay 100 million euros for him.