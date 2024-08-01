The pair of finalists of the women's Olympic tennis tournament has been determined

The finalists for the women's singles tennis tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics have been determined.

Croatian player Donna Vekić confidently defeated Anna Karolína Schmiedlová in two sets in the semifinal match, marking her first career appearance in an Olympic final.

Vekić won the match in 1 hour and 7 minutes with a score of 6-4, 6-0. During the match, she made 3 double faults and converted 4 out of 6 break points.

Donna Vekić will face Chinese tennis player Qinwen Zheng in the final. Qinwen Zheng made a sensational victory over the world number one Iga Świątek in the semifinals.