Iga Świątek sensationally lost in the semifinals of the Olympic tennis tournament

On Thursday, August 1, world number one Iga Świątek played in the semifinal of the Olympic tennis tournament against Chinese player Qinwen Zheng.

Iga was the clear favorite for the match, with bookmakers giving odds of 1.1 on her victory. However, she lost the first set in just 39 minutes with a score of 2-6. In the second set, she had a chance to recover and started very well.

Świątek took a 4-0 lead, but she couldn't maintain the advantage. Qinwen Zheng leveled the score at 4-4. Iga regained the lead, but again couldn't hold on. Ultimately, the Chinese player won 7-5.

Iga Świątek suffered a sensational 0-2 defeat and will play in the match for the third place. Qinwen Zheng will face the winner of the Schmiedlová/Vekić match in the final.

Olympics. Semifinal

Świątek - Zheng - 0:2 (2:6, 5:7)