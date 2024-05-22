RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News NFL News The NFL will be testing an automatic system to determine first down markers

The NFL will be testing an automatic system to determine first down markers

NFL News Today, 06:11
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The NFL will be testing an automatic system to determine first down markers Getty Images

During this summer's preseason, the NFL will begin testing an automatic first down marker system, as reported by CBS Sports.

The league has already conducted preliminary closed tests, and full-scale operational tests will take place during preseason games. If there are no issues with the system, the NFL will recommend its installation at all stadiums hosting league matches.

The system is already installed at the Jets/Giants and Dolphins stadiums. If other teams manage to install the system before the start of the new season, it will be operational this year. Otherwise, the full launch of the automatic tracking system will occur in 2025.

Despite the implementation of the automatic system, chain crews will still be present at NFL games. However, they will serve as a backup option and a reference point for coaches, players, and fans. They will also act as substitute referees in case of injuries to the main officials and provide guidance to head coaches and players regarding potential arbitration issues.

It's worth noting that the National Football League recently developed prototypes for new player helmets that surpassed all existing models. The league and the players' union conducted laboratory tests on the new helmet designs.

Popular news
BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:56 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 07:04 BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024
Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer Football news Yesterday, 06:30 Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer
Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season Football news Yesterday, 05:25 Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season
BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach Football news 20 may 2024, 12:30 BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024