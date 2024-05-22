The NFL will be testing an automatic system to determine first down markers

During this summer's preseason, the NFL will begin testing an automatic first down marker system, as reported by CBS Sports.

The league has already conducted preliminary closed tests, and full-scale operational tests will take place during preseason games. If there are no issues with the system, the NFL will recommend its installation at all stadiums hosting league matches.

The system is already installed at the Jets/Giants and Dolphins stadiums. If other teams manage to install the system before the start of the new season, it will be operational this year. Otherwise, the full launch of the automatic tracking system will occur in 2025.

Despite the implementation of the automatic system, chain crews will still be present at NFL games. However, they will serve as a backup option and a reference point for coaches, players, and fans. They will also act as substitute referees in case of injuries to the main officials and provide guidance to head coaches and players regarding potential arbitration issues.

It's worth noting that the National Football League recently developed prototypes for new player helmets that surpassed all existing models. The league and the players' union conducted laboratory tests on the new helmet designs.