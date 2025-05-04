The main star is back! Doncic will play at EuroBasket 2025

Luka Doncic is highly likely to suit up for the Slovenian national team at EuroBasket 2025, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Although the basketball superstar has yet to officially confirm his participation, various sources—including ESPN—report that he is preparing to dedicate his summer to training with the national squad. Reports indicate that he will be accompanied by Slovenia's strength and conditioning coach Anze Macek and physiotherapist Javier Barrio Calvo.

Speculation about Doncic’s EuroBasket appearance emerged even before the Lakers were eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs. However, a back injury and illness suffered during the Western Conference quarterfinal series against Minnesota led some to question his readiness.

Let’s recall, Doncic has long been a linchpin for his national team: at just 18, he helped Slovenia capture EuroBasket gold in 2017 and has since regularly represented his country at major tournaments—including the 2020 Olympic Games, EuroBasket 2022, the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and the Paris Olympic qualifiers.

EuroBasket 2025 will take place from August 27 to September 14. Slovenia will compete in Group D, facing France, Belgium, Israel, Iceland, and Poland.