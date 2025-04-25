The legend stays. Al-Ittihad wants to extend Benzema's contract

The legendary Karim Benzema continues to perform spectacularly for Al-Ittihad, and the club has made a decision regarding the player's future.

Details: According to Arriyadiah, Al-Ittihad believes Benzema can maintain his high level of play for another two years.

The club is set to offer Benzema a new contract until the summer of 2027. His current deal expires in the summer of 2026.

Benzema is expected to accept the offer and retire in 2027 at Al-Ittihad.

This season, the former Real Madrid forward has scored 20 goals and provided 9 assists in 29 matches across all competitions.

Recall: It was previously reported that Al-Ittihad might sign Paul Pogba as a free agent.