The leader of Lazio has extended his contract with the Roman club

Luis Alberto will remain a player of Lazio until the summer of 2027. The official website of the Roman club has announced the extension of the contract for two more seasons with the Spanish attacking midfielder.

Luis Alberto may spend more than 10 years at Lazio, as he joined the Roman club back in the summer of 2016. Luis Alberto has scored 49 goals and provided 70 assists in 271 matches for the "Eagles" He has won the Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles.