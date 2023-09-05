The La Liga team has fired its chief manager

RU RU NG NG
Villarreal, which plays in La Liga, has fired its general manager, the club's official website said.

General manager Quique Setien has been dismissed. The club emphasizes the dedication and high professionalism of the coach and his staff. Also, they thanked the manager for leading the team in a difficult period last season. Setien helped many players from the academy break into the first team.

In addition, Villarreal qualifies for the group stage of the Europa League, as it finished fifth in La Liga last season. The club once again thanked the general manager and his staff for the work done and wishes success in his future career.

The club's football director, Miguel Angel Tena, takes the place of the team's executive manager. He will conduct the next training of Villarreal.

The contract with Setien was valid until the end of the 2023/24 season. Under his leadership, Villarreal finished fifth in La Liga last season and qualified for the Europe League. After four rounds of the current La Liga season, Villarreal is in 15th position with three losses and one win.

