The Idiana star did not finish the second game of the conference playoff finals due to injury

The Idiana star did not finish the second game of the conference playoff finals due to injury

Basketball news Today, 04:03
Kenley Ward
The Idiana star did not finish the second game of the conference playoff finals due to injury Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After the first two games of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the Indiana Pacers trail the Boston Celtics 0-2. However, this is not the only bad news for Indiana.

In the third quarter of the last game, which ended in a 126-110 victory for Boston, Indiana's key player Tyrese Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury.

According to Indiana's head coach Rick Carlisle, the exact recovery time for the 24-year-old guard will be determined after today's medical examination. However, his participation in the third game of the series is almost certainly ruled out.

This season, Haliburton is averaging 19.7 points, 4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

The third game of the series between Indiana and Boston will take place on the night of May 25th to 26th.

