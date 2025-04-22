The Greenland national team to play two friendly matches in England

Greenland, although it has autonomy within Denmark, does not have its own national team recognized by FIFA, unlike the Faroe Islands. However, from time to time, the team gathers for friendly matches.

Details: The Greenlandic team will play two friendlies between October 1 and 7, and for this purpose, they will head to England. This is all we know about the plans of the "polar bears" since neither the opponents for the friendlies nor the venues have been disclosed yet.

Reminder: In 2018, the Greenland national team participated in the qualification for the ConIFA World Cup, which is held among non-FIFA members, but they failed to qualify for the tournament.

Last year, the Greenland Football Association (KAK), formed over half a century ago, applied for membership in the CONCACAF zone. The process is still ongoing and has effectively been delayed. Activists believe that a positive verdict will be delivered on this matter.