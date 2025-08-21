"The future of my dreams": Mauro Icardi shares romantic photos with his fiancée

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi is spending his time off the pitch and away from training with his fiancée, China Suárez. The footballer took to Instagram to share another series of photos from their date.

Icardi posted several pictures posing with China, kissing and embracing her. He captioned the images with a romantic phrase: "My favorite present, the future of my dreams 💘".

It is worth noting that Mauro Icardi recently moved into a new house in Istanbul, where he now lives together with China. The Argentine striker announced his relationship with her earlier this year, but for the most part, they had been spending time in Buenos Aires, where Mauro was recovering from injury.

Now, Icardi is back on the pitch and has also been named the new captain of Galatasaray. With this new chapter, he has started to settle his personal life in Istanbul, purchasing a separate home for his small family with Suárez.