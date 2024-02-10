The French tennis player shared insights into how the WTA Tour has evolved over the past 15 years

French tennis player Alize Cornet admitted to contemplating retirement and expressed her belief that the overall level of the women's tour has significantly risen over the past 15 years.

"I'm not entirely sure yet, but this might be my last season. I don't want to make any announcements without being 100% certain. So, I'm considering it. Let's see how my season goes.

I would really like to return to the Top 100, which I haven't left for 17 years. I would like to get back as soon as possible, but I know that if I push myself too hard in terms of rankings, it won't work. So, I'm just focusing on tennis and what I need to do.

Believe me, I've been here for a long time, and the level 15 years ago, for example, was not like today. Today, everyone plays excellently. The level is very stable in the Top 200. Every player has amazing physical fitness. We have slightly increased prize money, and players can hire the best specialists. And the level is growing because we simply have no choice; we push each other. Before, there was a good level in the top 50, top 100, but beyond that, it became a bit weaker. Now, many girls play very well," said Cornet.