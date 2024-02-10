The Formula 1 team will remove the bookmaker from its name

The Sauber team, which had entered into an agreement with the cryptocurrency bookmaker Stake, was renamed Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, which caused dissatisfaction among Swiss authorities.

The Swiss Federal Gaming Commission filed a lawsuit against Sauber for violating advertising rules. Advertising of illegal bookmakers and casinos is prohibited in the country, and Stake does not have a license to operate in Switzerland. This violation could result in a fine of 500,000 francs for Sauber if the court finds the team guilty.

Sauber has previously faced similar problems and demonstrated adaptability in adjusting to advertising restrictions in various countries. Despite the absence of F1 races in Switzerland, the team decided to take a bold step by renaming itself Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, but now it is forced to seek ways to resolve the issue.

All Stake advertising has disappeared from the team's website, but Sauber's official representatives claim that this is not related to the case brought by Swiss authorities but is part of a rebranding process.

Team principal Alessandro Alunni assured that Sauber complies with the law: "We will adhere to all applicable laws, and if Stake is banned, we have an alternative team name. Depending on the country, we will work with a different sponsor."