The former Sevilla and Wolverhampton manager is waiting for offers from Premier League clubs

The former Sevilla and Wolverhampton manager is waiting for offers from Premier League clubs

Football news Today, 11:38
Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui is waiting for offers from Premier League teams, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

According to Romano, Lopetegui is open to options to continue his career in England, despite links to Villarreal and Lyon. The Spanish specialist wants to stay in the Premier League after his stint at Wolverhampton.

We will remind that on August 8, Lopetegui was dismissed from the position of general manager of the English club. It happened a few days before the start of the new Premier League season. There was information that the reason for Hulen's departure from Wolverhampton was the club's unsatisfactory performance in the transfer market. According to the 57-year-old specialist, the management did not choose a team for him that would be able to compete at the level of the Premier League.

The Spaniard took charge of Wolves in November 2022 when the team were 19th in the table, but he helped the club retain their place in the Premier League.

Before that, he spent three seasons in Seville. With this team, he was able to win the Europa League in 2020. Thus, he won his first club trophy. However, in October 2022, he was dismissed from the position of coach, after a crushing defeat against Borussia.

