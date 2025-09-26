The Football Association to inspect stadium walls in the National League following player’s death

An urgent review has been launched.

A tragic incident recently shook the football world — player Billy Vigar has died as a result of a severe head injury.

Details: According to official information, the Football Association will now carry out inspections of the perimeter walls at National League stadiums.

Last Saturday, Vigar reportedly sustained his fatal injury after colliding with a concrete wall, though the club has not confirmed this information.

The FA to review the safety of perimeters at NLS pitches. — The FA (@FA) September 26, 2025

Reminder: Chelsea lost 1-2 away to Manchester United in their latest Premier League match. In addition to the defeat, they faced further sanctions. The Football Association imposed a £25,000 fine. The reason for the penalty was the team’s conduct during the match at Old Trafford.