The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed
On November 7, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals started, taking place on indoor hard courts in Seville, Spain.
The Italian team secured their spot in the semi-finals by winning their second match in the group. Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini defeated the German team, with Trevisan beating Eva Lys (7:6, 6:1) and Paolini overcoming Anna-Lena Friedsam (6:3, 6:2).
In their opening match, the Italian women had defeated the French team (2-1) with Caroline Garcia on the French side. Trevisan won against Alize Cornet (2:6, 6:2, 6:2), and Paolini defeated Garcia (7:6, 5:7, 6:4). However, in the doubles, the Italian team lost to the French.
In the playoffs, the Italian team will face the winners of Group B, where Slovenia, Australia, and Kazakhstan are competing.