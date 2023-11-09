RU RU NG NG
Main News Tennis news The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed

The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed

Tennis news Today, 15:20
Leo Peterson
The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed PHOTO: Matt McNulty

On November 7, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals started, taking place on indoor hard courts in Seville, Spain.

The Italian team secured their spot in the semi-finals by winning their second match in the group. Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini defeated the German team, with Trevisan beating Eva Lys (7:6, 6:1) and Paolini overcoming Anna-Lena Friedsam (6:3, 6:2).

In their opening match, the Italian women had defeated the French team (2-1) with Caroline Garcia on the French side. Trevisan won against Alize Cornet (2:6, 6:2, 6:2), and Paolini defeated Garcia (7:6, 5:7, 6:4). However, in the doubles, the Italian team lost to the French.

In the playoffs, the Italian team will face the winners of Group B, where Slovenia, Australia, and Kazakhstan are competing.

