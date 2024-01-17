The finalists of the hockey Champions League have been determined

The semi-final matches of the hockey Champions League have concluded. Finnish team Lukko faced Swiss team Servette, while Swedish team Skellefteå played against Vítkovice from the Czech Republic.

Lukko - Servette - 2:3 (4:5)

The first match between the teams ended in a 2-2 draw. This game started well for Lukko, scoring two goals in the first period and holding a comfortable lead. However, towards the end of the second period, Servette scored twice within a minute, with goals from Filppula and Vatanen. Finnish veteran Filppula secured Servette's victory by scoring his third goal of the match early in the third period. The Swiss team won the series 5-4 and advanced to the final.

Skellefteå - Vítkovice - 1:2 (5:4)

In the first match, the Swedish team won 4-2, and they also started this game with a scored goal. Skellefteå opened the scoring in the game on the sixth minute. In the middle of the second period, Vítkovice equalized, and on the second minute of the third period, they scored again. The Czech team brought back intrigue to the confrontation, but Skellefteå retained a minimal advantage in the series with a 5-4 total score.

Therefore, the final match will feature Servette from Switzerland against Skellefteå from Sweden. The game will take place in Geneva on February 20th.