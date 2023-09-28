The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place

On September 27, the matches of the third round of the English League Cup took place. The main sensation of this stage was the relegation of Manchester City, which lost minimally to Newcastle with an even 0:1.

On the night of September 28, the draw for the fourth round of the League Cup took place.

The current winner of the League Cup, Manchester United, will host Newcastle, and Liverpool will have to travel to Bournemouth.

As for Chelsea, the Blues will host Blackburn, representing the second strongest division in the country.

Another interesting confrontation will take place in London, where local West Ham and Arsenal will meet.

League Cup 4th round matches will be played in the week commencing 30 October.

League Cup 4th round draw

Mansfield - Port Vale

Ipswich - Fulham

Manchester United - Newcastle

Bournemouth - Liverpool

Chelsea - Blackburn

West Ham - Arsenal

Everton - Burnley

Exeter - Middlesbrough

