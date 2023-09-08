The departure of Ronaldo and Messi did not cost La Liga much money

The president of La Liga said that the departure of Ronaldo and Messi did not cost the league a lot of money, CNN reports.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has said the league continues to grow even without top stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi. He added that on the contrary, there is an increase in the form of 10%.

According to him, the departure of the Portuguese and the Argentine did not affect the income of La Liga. Also, Tebas said that the league always wants to have better players, so the loss of two stars did not have a serious impact, on the contrary, La Liga continues to grow and develop. Clubs and competitions are more important than players, so when a broadcaster signs a seven-year contract, they don't know who will play next. La Liga grew by 10% without Messi and Ronaldo.

Tebas added that the world should know that there will always be great players and stars who will play in La Liga. In their case, it is Vinicius and Yamal.

We will remind that Cristiano Ronaldo left Real in 2018, moving to Juventus. Messi, in turn, moved to PSG in 2021. There were rumors that the Argentine could return to Barca, but he went to Inter Miami.