RU RU NG NG
Main News The departure of Ronaldo and Messi did not cost La Liga much money

The departure of Ronaldo and Messi did not cost La Liga much money

Football news Today, 10:31
The departure of Ronaldo and Messi did not cost La Liga much money Photo: Reuters

The president of La Liga said that the departure of Ronaldo and Messi did not cost the league a lot of money, CNN reports.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has said the league continues to grow even without top stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi. He added that on the contrary, there is an increase in the form of 10%.

According to him, the departure of the Portuguese and the Argentine did not affect the income of La Liga. Also, Tebas said that the league always wants to have better players, so the loss of two stars did not have a serious impact, on the contrary, La Liga continues to grow and develop. Clubs and competitions are more important than players, so when a broadcaster signs a seven-year contract, they don't know who will play next. La Liga grew by 10% without Messi and Ronaldo.

Tebas added that the world should know that there will always be great players and stars who will play in La Liga. In their case, it is Vinicius and Yamal.

We will remind that Cristiano Ronaldo left Real in 2018, moving to Juventus. Messi, in turn, moved to PSG in 2021. There were rumors that the Argentine could return to Barca, but he went to Inter Miami.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news Today, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Today, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news Yesterday, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:57 The German national team got a new captain Football news Today, 11:24 The PSG player is ready to die for this club Football news Today, 10:31 The departure of Ronaldo and Messi did not cost La Liga much money Football news Today, 09:54 The Italian national team lost two important players before the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches Football news Today, 09:00 Neymar made an unexpected statement about the Saudi Arabian championship Football news Today, 08:00 Barcelona is preparing the return of a club legend Football news Today, 07:00 Bayern target young Australian striker Football news Today, 06:30 Barcelona have found a replacement for Lewandowski Football news Today, 06:00 Real Madrid may let go of star coach Football news Today, 05:30 Trabzonspor signed one of Arsenal's most expensive players
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Cyprus vs Scotland 8 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Turkey - Armenia September 8, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Latvia prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Slovakia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Luxembourg vs Iceland prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Bosnia vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Uruguay - Chile September 9, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Brazil - Bolivia September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Azerbaijan vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Prediction for Andorra vs Belarus on September 9, 2023