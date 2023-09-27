RU RU NG NG
The coach of the Spanish women's national team has been summoned to court in the Rubiales case

Football news Today, 11:58
The coach of the Spanish women's national team has been summoned to court in the Rubiales case Photo: Marca

The former head coach of the Spanish women's national team has been summoned to court in the Rubiales case, as reported by Independent.

According to the information available, Jorge Vilda has been called to court as part of the investigation related to the former president of the Spanish Football Federation. Vilda, along with two other federation officials, has been summoned as parties to the investigation, and the court hearing is scheduled for October 10. It is alleged that the former Spain coach attempted to persuade Jennifer Hermoso to support Rubiales and avoid taking the matter to court.

Recall that Luis Rubiales resigned from the position of president of the Spanish Football Federation. This occurred amidst criticism and the threat of legal action after he kissed the Spanish women's national team player, Jennifer Hermoso, on the lips following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup final. The 33-year-old Hermoso claimed that the post-match kiss with the England national team was not consensual and filed a lawsuit against Rubiales.

Luis Rubiales issued a statement announcing that he had submitted his resignation to the acting president of the federation, Pedro Rocha.

