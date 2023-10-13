The coach of Team Brazil: One mustn't casually toss popcorn at Neymar

The head coach of the Brazilian national team, Fernando Diniz, provided commentary regarding the incident that occurred after the match against the Venezuelan national team.

"I absolutely disapprove of this. Curses and jeers may be considered normal. However, flinging a bag of popcorn serves no purpose. It is a display of disrespect towards those who came to play and gave their utmost effort," Diniz conveyed during an ESPN broadcast.

Recall that a bag of popcorn was thrown at Neymar.