Napoli's head coach, Rudy Garcia, shared his thoughts on Hwicha Kvaratskhelia's current form ahead of the match against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

"Kvaratskhelia has regained his self-assuredness and has once again become an exceptional footballer. It's evident that he has found tranquility. However, in the past, he used to put a tremendous amount of pressure on opposing players," as quoted by Rudy Garcia in Pazzi di Fanta.

It's worth noting that on September 27th, Hwicha Kvaratskhelia ended a 23-match goalless streak. In the 2022/2023 season, the Georgian winger was recognized as the best player in Serie A. Kvaratskhelia made a significant contribution to Napoli's Scudetto.