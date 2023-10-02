The coach of Napoli evaluated the current playing form of Hwicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli's head coach, Rudy Garcia, shared his thoughts on Hwicha Kvaratskhelia's current form ahead of the match against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
"Kvaratskhelia has regained his self-assuredness and has once again become an exceptional footballer. It's evident that he has found tranquility. However, in the past, he used to put a tremendous amount of pressure on opposing players," as quoted by Rudy Garcia in Pazzi di Fanta.
It's worth noting that on September 27th, Hwicha Kvaratskhelia ended a 23-match goalless streak. In the 2022/2023 season, the Georgian winger was recognized as the best player in Serie A. Kvaratskhelia made a significant contribution to Napoli's Scudetto.
