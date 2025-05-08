“The beast is back.” Renowned Argentine DJ Bizarrap congratulates Colapinto on F1 return

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has finally seized the chance to get behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car with his new team, Alpine. The Argentine has been promoted to the team’s main driver lineup, a move that was enthusiastically celebrated by his compatriot, the famous DJ Bizarrap, who shared the news on his Instagram page.

The musician reposted the announcement about Colapinto’s return to the track, captioning it, “Now it’s official: The beast is back,” tagging Franco and adding an Argentine flag emoji.

It’s worth noting that Franco Colapinto and Bizarrap have known each other for quite some time, ever since the musician helped the racer secure sponsorship. Bizarrap reached out to Colapinto back then, offering his support. Since that moment, the two have stayed in touch and have developed a strong friendship.

CLPNT || BZRP #2024

Es un honor anunciar esta colaboración tan especial. A partir del año que viene me va a estar acompañando mi amigo @bizarrap en un año que va a ser muy importante para mi!

Sigamos llevando al país a lo más alto en lo que cada uno ama hacer! 🇦🇷

Bienvenido Biza! pic.twitter.com/8WqEygDOrb — Franco Colapinto (@FranColapinto) October 6, 2023

Just recently, it was officially confirmed that Franco Colapinto will become Alpine’s main driver, replacing Jack Doohan. The Argentine is set to make his debut at the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. It’s expected that Colapinto will take part in at least the next five races.