The battle for Shalulile. Esperance faces challenge from Sudanese Al-Hilal

The transfer race for Peter Shalulile, the Mamelodi Sundowns and Namibia national team striker, is reaching a whole new level. According to KickOff, the 31-year-old forward and the club have agreed to part ways, despite his contract still having a year to run.

Rumors about Shalulile's potential departure began circulating as early as December 2024, following the appointment of Miguel Cardoso as head coach. Tunisian giants Esperance were considered the front-runners to land the prolific striker, ready to offer him a lucrative deal. But the plot thickens: Sudanese powerhouse Al-Hilal has now entered the race, and there are reports of talks with a club from Saudi Arabia as well.

Since 2020, Shalulile has been a pivotal figure for Sundowns and one of the most prolific strikers in African football. However, he has yet to make an appearance this season. He was left out of the squad for the MTN8 Cup match and spent the game against Chippa United on the bench.