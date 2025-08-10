RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news The battle for Shalulile. Esperance faces challenge from Sudanese Al-Hilal

The battle for Shalulile. Esperance faces challenge from Sudanese Al-Hilal

Star Mamelodi Sundowns striker on the verge of leaving the club
Football news Today, 16:51
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
The battle for Shalulile. Esperance faces challenge from Sudanese Al-Hilal Photo: x.com/NewEraNewspaper

The transfer race for Peter Shalulile, the Mamelodi Sundowns and Namibia national team striker, is reaching a whole new level. According to KickOff, the 31-year-old forward and the club have agreed to part ways, despite his contract still having a year to run.

Rumors about Shalulile's potential departure began circulating as early as December 2024, following the appointment of Miguel Cardoso as head coach. Tunisian giants Esperance were considered the front-runners to land the prolific striker, ready to offer him a lucrative deal. But the plot thickens: Sudanese powerhouse Al-Hilal has now entered the race, and there are reports of talks with a club from Saudi Arabia as well.

Since 2020, Shalulile has been a pivotal figure for Sundowns and one of the most prolific strikers in African football. However, he has yet to make an appearance this season. He was left out of the squad for the MTN8 Cup match and spent the game against Chippa United on the bench.

Related teams and leagues
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
Esperance Esperance Schedule Esperance News Esperance Transfers
Al Hilal Omdurman Al Hilal Omdurman Schedule Al Hilal Omdurman News Al Hilal Omdurman Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores