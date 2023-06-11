The agent of João Félix has set criteria for finding a new club for the Portuguese player

Jorge Mendes, the agent of Atletico Madrid and Portuguese national team forward João Félix, is searching for a new club for the player, as reported by AS.

According to the source, the new club should be able to pay around 100 million euros for the forward. If a buyer cannot be found, Atletico Madrid is willing to loan out the Portuguese player for 10 million euros per year.

In the second half of the previous season, the 23-year-old Félix played for Chelsea on loan, featuring in 20 matches across all competitions and scoring four goals. His contract with Atletico Madrid is valid until the summer of 2027.