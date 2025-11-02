The 4 pots and the procedure for drawing the group stage

Sixteen remaining clubs will be divided into four groups.

The draw for the group stage of the Confederation Cup has been confirmed by CAF.

This Monday, November 3, at 1:00 PM local time (11:00 AM GMT) in Johannesburg, South Africa, sixteen remaining clubs will be divided into four groups (A to D) of four teams each.

The teams will be seeded based on their cumulative performance over the last five seasons in CAF interclub competitions.

Pot 1 includes the favorites : Zamalek, Wydad, USM Alger, and CR Belouizdad.

Pot 2 includes : Stellenbosch, Al Masry, Maniema Union, and Djoliba.

Pot 3 contains Kaizer Chiefs and AS Otoho, while Pot 4 includes San Pedro, Nairobi United, OC Safi, Azam, Singida Black Stars, and Zesco United.

According to CAF, the draw will assign each team a specific position (A1–D4) within the groups, in order to determine the complete match schedule.

This stage will mark the official start of the 2025 CAF Confederation Cup group stage, where ambitions will be at their highest.