The 20-year-old Japanese gymnast won his second gold medal at the Paris Olympics

20-year-old Japanese gymnast Oka Shinnosuke won his second gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Today, Oka excelled in the individual all-around, scoring 86.832 points. The gymnast surpassed China's B. Zhang (86.599) and J. Xiao (86.364).

Earlier, Oka Shinnosuke secured a gold medal in the team all-around at the Paris Olympics.

Oka began the 2024 season at the Japanese Championships, where he won a silver medal in the all-around, narrowly losing to Daiki Hashimoto. He then claimed the all-around title at the 2024 NHK Trophy, earning his place on Japan's 2024 Olympic team.

