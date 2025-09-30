The 1/16 finals of the women's singles at the Samsun Challenger were halted moments after they began

A weather curse hangs over world tennis.

This is far from the first time matches have been stopped due to weather conditions.

Details: Today in the Turkish city of Samsun, the 1/16 finals of the women's singles at the Samsun Challenger tennis tournament got underway, but just moments into play, three matches had to be halted due to heavy rain.

As a result, the following matches were suspended:

Cagla Buyukakcay - Emily Appleton.

Vitalia Diatchenko - Amandine Hesse.

Carol Young Suh Lee - Kaitlin Quevedo.

At the time of suspension, the score in each match was 0:0, as some pairs hadn't even finished a single set.

See also: Qarabag vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 1, 2025

It has been reported that play will not resume for at least another hour—and only if the rain subsides and the court is restored to playable condition.

Raining at the WTA Samsun Challenger. They only managed to start matches now.



No play for another hour or more. Only 6 singles matches on today’s schedule.



Cagla Buyukakcay - Emily Appleton



Vitalia Diatchenko - Amandine Hesse



Carol Young Suh Lee - Kaitlin Quevedo pic.twitter.com/ipX1wLmdQR — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) September 30, 2025

Recall: ATP 1000 Shanghai men's singles matches interrupted