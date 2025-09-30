The 1/16 finals of the women's singles at the Samsun Challenger were halted moments after they began
A weather curse hangs over world tennis.
This is far from the first time matches have been stopped due to weather conditions.
Details: Today in the Turkish city of Samsun, the 1/16 finals of the women's singles at the Samsun Challenger tennis tournament got underway, but just moments into play, three matches had to be halted due to heavy rain.
As a result, the following matches were suspended:
- Cagla Buyukakcay - Emily Appleton.
- Vitalia Diatchenko - Amandine Hesse.
- Carol Young Suh Lee - Kaitlin Quevedo.
At the time of suspension, the score in each match was 0:0, as some pairs hadn't even finished a single set.
It has been reported that play will not resume for at least another hour—and only if the rain subsides and the court is restored to playable condition.