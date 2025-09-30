RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Tennis news The 1/16 finals of the women's singles at the Samsun Challenger were halted moments after they began

The 1/16 finals of the women's singles at the Samsun Challenger were halted moments after they began

A weather curse hangs over world tennis.
Tennis news Today, 08:22
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The 1/16 finals of the women's singles at the Samsun Challenger were halted moments after they began https://x.com/edgeAIapp

This is far from the first time matches have been stopped due to weather conditions.

Details: Today in the Turkish city of Samsun, the 1/16 finals of the women's singles at the Samsun Challenger tennis tournament got underway, but just moments into play, three matches had to be halted due to heavy rain.

As a result, the following matches were suspended:

  • Cagla Buyukakcay - Emily Appleton.
  • Vitalia Diatchenko - Amandine Hesse.
  • Carol Young Suh Lee - Kaitlin Quevedo.

At the time of suspension, the score in each match was 0:0, as some pairs hadn't even finished a single set.

It has been reported that play will not resume for at least another hour—and only if the rain subsides and the court is restored to playable condition.

Recall: ATP 1000 Shanghai men's singles matches interrupted

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores