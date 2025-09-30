ATP 1000 Shanghai men's singles matches interrupted

Weather takes control.

The lack of a roof over the court played a cruel trick on the tournament participants.

Details: Today in Shanghai, China, the latest ATP 1000 matches are underway, but some have been forced to halt due to heavy rain and the absence of a roof over the playing surface.

As a result, two matches had to be stopped:

Dalibor Svrcina vs Yosuke Watanuki.

Valentin Royer vs Billy Harris

At the moment of interruption, Svrcina and Royer were both leading their opponents 1-0.

The matches will resume once the weather clears and the court is deemed playable again.

Rain delay at the Shanghai ATP 1000 qualifying matches. Players still on court for now.



Dalibor Svrcina vs Yosuke Watanuki



Valentin Royer vs Billy Harris



Other matches are continuing as they’re being played under closed roofs. pic.twitter.com/mwxRIwj6F1 — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) September 30, 2025

Reminder: The start of the Świątek - Krejčíková match was postponed. ITF W35 Wagga Wagga 2 women's matches also interrupted