ATP 1000 Shanghai men's singles matches interrupted
Weather takes control.
The lack of a roof over the court played a cruel trick on the tournament participants.
Details: Today in Shanghai, China, the latest ATP 1000 matches are underway, but some have been forced to halt due to heavy rain and the absence of a roof over the playing surface.
As a result, two matches had to be stopped:
- Dalibor Svrcina vs Yosuke Watanuki.
- Valentin Royer vs Billy Harris
At the moment of interruption, Svrcina and Royer were both leading their opponents 1-0.
The matches will resume once the weather clears and the court is deemed playable again.
