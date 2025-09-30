RU RU ES ES FR FR
ATP 1000 Shanghai men's singles matches interrupted

Weather takes control.
Tennis news Today, 03:07
The lack of a roof over the court played a cruel trick on the tournament participants.

Details: Today in Shanghai, China, the latest ATP 1000 matches are underway, but some have been forced to halt due to heavy rain and the absence of a roof over the playing surface.

As a result, two matches had to be stopped:

  • Dalibor Svrcina vs Yosuke Watanuki.
  • Valentin Royer vs Billy Harris

At the moment of interruption, Svrcina and Royer were both leading their opponents 1-0.

The matches will resume once the weather clears and the court is deemed playable again.

Reminder: The start of the Świątek - Krejčíková match was postponed. ITF W35 Wagga Wagga 2 women's matches also interrupted

