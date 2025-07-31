RU RU ES ES FR FR
That's how it's done! Wolverhampton signs David Møller Wolfe

A new addition to the pack.
Football news Today, 15:34
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
David Møller Wolf celebrates after scoring a goal Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Focus on the future.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, English side Wolverhampton have reached an agreement with Dutch club AZ Alkmaar for the transfer of 23-year-old Norway national team left-back David Møller Wolfe.

It is reported that Wolfe has been brought in to replace Aït-Nouri, who joined Manchester City this summer.

Wolfe is set to undergo a medical within the next 24 hours, after which the transfer will be officially announced.

Last season, Wolfe played 47 matches for AZ, scoring 3 goals and providing 8 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at 9 million euros.

Reminder: Rayan Aït-Nouri is a Manchester City player

