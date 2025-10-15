ES ES FR FR
"Thank you to everyone who helped me get here." - Cristiano Ronaldo shares his emotions after scoring in Instagram post

The Portuguese star is proud of himself.
Football news Today, 09:03
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

A living legend of the Portugal national team and world football.

Details: Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo posted on his Instagram page following his brace in the World Cup qualifier against Hungary, which ended in a 2-2 draw:

"It's no secret that playing for the national team means a lot to me. That's why I'm so proud to have reached this unique milestone representing Portugal. Thank you to everyone who helped me achieve this. See you in November as we secure our place at the World Cup!" Ronaldo wrote in his post.

By scoring twice in the 22nd and 45th minutes of the first half, Ronaldo broke Carlos Ruiz's record to become the top scorer in World Cup qualifying history.

Ronaldo now has 41 goals in World Cup qualification campaigns.

At this moment, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a total of 948 career goals, bringing him ever closer to the incredible milestone of 1,000 goals.

Reminder: Incredible! Cristiano Ronaldo breaks yet another record

