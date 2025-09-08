Terrible tragedy! 16-year-old footballer dies in car accident before transfer to New York Red Bulls

The player was one step away from his dream, but fate had other plans.

An incredibly heartbreaking story.

Details: According to The Mirror, it was reported today that 16-year-old Alemana Popayán Academy player Éder Smic Valencia tragically died in a car accident just before signing his first professional contract with American club New York Red Bulls.

The Alemana Popayán Academy is world-renowned for its reputation in developing players with international potential. One of those talents was Éder Smic Valencia, who had caught the eye of New York Red Bulls scouts. Sadly, the transfer was never meant to happen.

Colombian police are currently investigating the incident, while the player's club has already confirmed his passing and expressed condolences to his family.

🕊️ Con profundo dolor informamos el fallecimiento de nuestro jugador Éder Smic Valencia Ambuila (2009), en un accidente automovilístico durante sus vacaciones en Guachené. Acompañamos a su familia y honramos su memoria en la AAFP. Estará por siempre en nuestros corazones. pic.twitter.com/bb9yT2z0jJ — Academia Alemana Popayán - AAFP (@_AAFPopayan) September 7, 2025

