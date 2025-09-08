RU RU ES ES FR FR
Terrible tragedy! 16-year-old footballer dies in car accident before transfer to New York Red Bulls

The player was one step away from his dream, but fate had other plans.
Football news Today, 13:36
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Eder Smik Valencia as part of the Alemán Popayan Academy https://x.com/_AAFPopayan

An incredibly heartbreaking story.

Details: According to The Mirror, it was reported today that 16-year-old Alemana Popayán Academy player Éder Smic Valencia tragically died in a car accident just before signing his first professional contract with American club New York Red Bulls.

The Alemana Popayán Academy is world-renowned for its reputation in developing players with international potential. One of those talents was Éder Smic Valencia, who had caught the eye of New York Red Bulls scouts. Sadly, the transfer was never meant to happen.

Colombian police are currently investigating the incident, while the player's club has already confirmed his passing and expressed condolences to his family.

