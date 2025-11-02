Telecom SC Appoints Nigerian Coach Aliyu Zubairu as Head Coach on Two-Year Deal

Egyptian Second Division side Telecom SC have appointed Nigerian tactician Aliyu Zubairu as their new head coach on a two-year contract. The 61-year-old was officially unveiled by the club on Sunday, marking the start of an ambitious project to secure promotion to Egypt’s top-flight.

Zubairu brings a wealth of experience to the Egyptian outfit, having recently guided Nigeria’s U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles, to impressive results at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Under his leadership, the Flying Eagles finished third in the continental tournament and reached the Round of 16 on the global stage.

He will be joined at Telecom SC by fellow Nigerian Lukman Ijaya, who will serve as his assistant coach. The club is confident that Zubairu’s proven track record and tactical expertise will help them achieve their goal of promotion to the Egyptian Premier League.