RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Tampa Bay Rowdies to Be Sold Alongside Rays in $1.7B Deal

Tampa Bay Rowdies to Be Sold Alongside Rays in $1.7B Deal

Football news Yesterday, 17:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Tampa Bay Rowdies to Be Sold Alongside Rays in $1.7B Deal Tampa Bay Rowdies to Be Sold Alongside Rays in $1.7B Deal

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will be sold as part of the $1.7 billion deal for the Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Business Journal reported. Homebuilder Patrick Zalupski, CEO of Dream Finders Homes, is leading the acquisition, which includes both the Major League Baseball franchise and its USL Championship soccer affiliate, currently owned by Stu Sternberg.

Although the Rowdies were not assigned an individual valuation, a source familiar with the negotiation confirmed they are included in the sale as a lump sum. Zalupski is reportedly the only serious bidder in talks with Sternberg, and the deal could close by September.

The Rowdies’ future in St. Petersburg remains uncertain. Despite ongoing lease negotiations to remain at Al Lang Stadium, the city has floated plans to demolish the waterfront venue as part of a redevelopment proposal. On April 30, club president Ryan Helfrick requested a one-year lease extension.

It’s unclear whether the team could relocate to Tampa, where a 15,000-seat USL stadium has been proposed in Ybor Harbor for Tampa Bay Sun FC. That site was once considered for a Rays ballpark and is part of a larger development plan that could also host USL headquarters, should the league move from its current Tampa base.

Related teams and leagues
Tampa Bay Rowdies Tampa Bay Rowdies Schedule Tampa Bay Rowdies News Tampa Bay Rowdies Transfers
Popular news
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites? Football news 02 july 2025, 07:44 The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites?
More news
Upcoming matches
All
San Lorenzo - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Lorenzo
-
Gimnasia LP
-
13:30
Lanus - : - Rosario Central Today, 15:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Lanus
-
Rosario Central
-
15:30
Godoy Cruz - : - Sarmiento Today, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Sarmiento
-
17:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Velez Sarsfield Today, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Velez Sarsfield
-
17:45
New England Revolution - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
CF Montreal - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
CF Montreal
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Charlotte FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Charlotte FC
-
19:30
Instituto - : - River Plate Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Instituto
-
River Plate
-
20:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:30 Forge Eyes CPL Record in Friday Night Showdown Against Pacific FC Football news Today, 00:25 Sacramento Republic FC Signs Jamaican Striker Khori Bennett to Boost Playoff Push Football news Yesterday, 23:25 Under Pressure, São Paulo and Corinthians Face Off in Crucial Morumbi Derby Football news Yesterday, 22:55 Honduras Liga Nacional Postpones Apertura 2025 Kickoff Due to Platense's Reinstatement Football news Yesterday, 22:40 Gallardo Has Just One Doubt in River Lineup to Face Instituto Football news Yesterday, 22:10 Panama’s Clausura 2025 Kicks Off with New Team, Format Changes, and Star Returns Football news Yesterday, 21:30 América de Cali Keep Striker Search Alive Amid Foreign Player Dilemma Football news Yesterday, 21:05 Necaxa Hosts Querétaro in Home Debut as Gallos Introduce New Ownership Football news Yesterday, 20:15 Davide Ancelotti’s Call Seals Danilo’s Move to Botafogo Football news Yesterday, 20:00 Atlas Will Stay in Guadalajara, Says Club President Amid Sale Process
Sport Predictions
Football Today Breda vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 19, 2025 Football Today Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football Today Blackburn vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football Today Celtic vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football Today Austria Lustenau vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 19 July 2025 Football Today Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 19, 2025 Football Today Nantes vs Guingamp prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football Today Lorient vs Osasuna. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 July 2025 Football Today Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 19, 2025 Football Today Valencia vs Castellón: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores