Tampa Bay Rowdies to Be Sold Alongside Rays in $1.7B Deal

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will be sold as part of the $1.7 billion deal for the Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Business Journal reported. Homebuilder Patrick Zalupski, CEO of Dream Finders Homes, is leading the acquisition, which includes both the Major League Baseball franchise and its USL Championship soccer affiliate, currently owned by Stu Sternberg.

Although the Rowdies were not assigned an individual valuation, a source familiar with the negotiation confirmed they are included in the sale as a lump sum. Zalupski is reportedly the only serious bidder in talks with Sternberg, and the deal could close by September.

The Rowdies’ future in St. Petersburg remains uncertain. Despite ongoing lease negotiations to remain at Al Lang Stadium, the city has floated plans to demolish the waterfront venue as part of a redevelopment proposal. On April 30, club president Ryan Helfrick requested a one-year lease extension.

It’s unclear whether the team could relocate to Tampa, where a 15,000-seat USL stadium has been proposed in Ybor Harbor for Tampa Bay Sun FC. That site was once considered for a Rays ballpark and is part of a larger development plan that could also host USL headquarters, should the league move from its current Tampa base.