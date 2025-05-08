Talleres Face Must-Win Clash Against Libertad to Stay Alive in Copa Libertadores

Talleres de Córdoba will host Paraguay’s Libertad on Thursday, May 8, in a do-or-die match for Matchday 4 of Group D in the 2025 CONMEBOL Libertadores. The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. (ARG/URU) at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes and will be broadcast live on Disney+ in South America, as reported by ESPN.

Talleres have endured a turbulent semester, parting ways with both head coach Alexander Medina and interim manager Pablo Guiñazú. The team sits bottom of the group with zero points and also occupies a relegation spot in Argentina’s domestic league. A loss would all but end their hopes of reaching the Round of 16.

Now under interim boss Mariano Levisman, the club is looking to players like Bebelo Reynoso and striker Federico Girotti to spark a turnaround. Libertad, meanwhile, are second in the group with six points and aim to build on their 2-0 home win over Talleres in the reverse fixture.

Led by veteran striker Óscar Cardozo and backed by goalkeeper Rodrigo Morínigo and defender Diego Vera, Libertad are in a strong position to advance. For Talleres, it’s now or never.