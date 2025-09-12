RU RU ES ES FR FR
Surrounded by his furry companions. Arturo Vidal shows how he unwinds with his dogs

Before heading to bed
Lifestyle Today, 07:11
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal at Colo-Colo training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal has shared a heartwarming glimpse of his bedtime routine. The footballer posted a short video on his Instagram story, featuring his dogs.

In the video, Vidal is seen lying in bed in front of the TV, getting ready to sleep. His dogs are sprawled out on the bed beside him, already dozing off in amusing positions.

It's worth noting that Arturo Vidal and Colo-Colo will be back in action the day after tomorrow, September 14th, in the Chilean Super Cup match against Universidad de Chile.

Interestingly, the Chilean Superclásico will take place right after their recent clash in the national championship on August 31st. In that encounter, Colo-Colo secured a crucial 1-0 victory, a result that should boost the team's confidence ahead of the upcoming showdown.

It's also important to mention that this is a genuine opportunity for Colo-Colo to claim silverware this season, as they are far from the title race in the league and have already been knocked out of the Copa Libertadores.

