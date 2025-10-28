Super Falcons Coach Justin Madugu Signs Two-Year Contract with NFF

Super Falcons head coach, Justin Madugu, has confirmed that he has signed a two-year contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to continue leading the senior women’s national team.

Madugu made the revelation during his post-match press conference after Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with the Benin Republic in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

As a journalist present at the media briefing, I witnessed the moment Madugu was asked jokingly if he was working without pay. Smiling, the coach clarified that his new deal had already been finalized.

“The NFF has offered me a two-year contract, effective from October 1, 2025, and it will terminate on October 2027,” Madugu confirmed during the press conference.

Madugu first took charge of the Super Falcons on an interim basis following the resignation of former coach Randy Waldrum last year. Since then, he has guided the team to remarkable success.

Under his leadership, Nigeria claimed a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco. He has now led the 10-time African champions to qualify for the 2026 WAFCON, maintaining their dominance in African women’s football.

The Super Falcons join Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi, Algeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Kenya, who have also booked their spots for the 2026 tournament.