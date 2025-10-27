Super Eagles to Face Egypt in Friendly Ahead of 2026 Africa Cup of Nations

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Egypt in an international friendly match as both nations step up preparations for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The warm-up fixture is scheduled to take place at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, December 14, a week before the AFCON officially kicks off in Morocco on December 21.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Uganda, Tunisia, and Tanzania, while Egypt will compete in Group B with South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe.

The encounter promises to be an exciting test between two of Africa’s football giants as they prepare for another shot at continental glory.