Super Eagles Land in South Africa Amid Defensive Injuries and Discipline Worries

Coach Eric Chelle faces key selection challenges as Nigeria prepare for crucial World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

The Super Eagles have touched down in Polokwane, South Africa, to step up preparations for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on Friday. Head coach Eric Chelle and his technical crew arrived at The Ranch Hotel on Monday, with players jetting in from their clubs across Europe and Asia via Johannesburg. Training begins Tuesday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium — the venue for Friday’s Group C showdown.

However, Chelle’s preparations have been hit by injuries in defence. Right-back Felix Agu, who was set to replace the injured Bright Osayi-Samuel, has been ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury for Werder Bremen. Scans confirmed he will be sidelined for several months. Nigeria’s first-choice right-back, Ola Aina, is also unavailable until December.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi remains under medical observation after a shaky performance for Beşiktaş, where he lost possession that led to an equaliser in the Istanbul derby.

Even with the defensive setbacks, Nigeria’s attack is firing on all cylinders. Victor Osimhen looks sharp after returning from injury – he scored the winner against Liverpool in the Champions League. Akor Adams was also great in Spain – he netted Sevilla’s fourth goal in a 4-1 win over Barcelona, with Chidera Ejuke providing the assist.

Chelle’s other major concern is discipline. At least 11 players — including Ajayi, Bassey, Ndidi, Iwobi, and Lookman — are one yellow card away from suspension, risking their participation in the final group match against Benin Republic in Uyo.

Nigeria currently sit third in Group C with 11 points, three behind Benin and South Africa. Their qualification hopes were boosted after CAF overturned South Africa’s 2-0 win over Lesotho for fielding an ineligible player.