Sundowns Crush Remo Stars, Set Sights on African Glory

South African Giants Dominate Nigerian Champions, Reach 11th Straight Group Stage

Mamelodi Sundowns comfortably defeated Nigeria’s Remo Stars to secure their spot in the CAF Champions League group stages for the 11th consecutive season. Having already won the first leg 5-1 in Abeokuta, the South African champions finished the job at Loftus Versfeld with a 2-0 victory, making the aggregate score an overwhelming 7-1.

New signing Nuno Santos opened the scoring in the 20th minute, and Namibian legend Peter Shalulile doubled the lead just before halftime in the 44th. After losing last year’s final to Pyramids FC, the "Kabo Yellow" squad is clearly targeting the CAF Champions League trophy this season, a title they last won in 2016.