Summer McIntosh is the person of the day at the Olympics according to Dailysports

Today, August 1st, marked the conclusion of the sixth day of competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. As is tradition, Dailysports has chosen the person of the day.

This time, the person of the day at the 2024 Olympics, in our opinion, is 17-year-old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh. She won gold in the 200-meter butterfly.

But the young Canadian didn't just win; she managed to do so with a new Olympic record – 2:03.03 minutes.

For McIntosh, this is already her second gold at the current Olympics. She previously won in the 400-meter individual medley. McIntosh also became the silver medalist in the 400-meter freestyle.

Without a doubt, McIntosh is one of the most talented swimmers in the world.