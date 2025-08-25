Straight to the main trophy. Tommy Fleetwood wins his first PGA Tour title

From Thursday to Monday, August 21–24, the season’s premier PGA Tour event — the TOUR Championship — took place.

Details: The winner was English golfer Tommy Fleetwood. He carded a 63 in the opening round on a par-70 course. The second round was also a 63, followed by a 67 in the third, and a 68 in the final round. On the final day, Fleetwood made three bogeys, but that was still enough to secure the title.

Fleetwood finished the TOUR Championship at −18 under par, three shots clear of his nearest rival.

This is the first PGA Tour title of the Englishman’s career. He began competing back in 2010 and has finally clinched his debut trophy — immediately capturing the season’s biggest prize, the FedEx Cup.

IT HAPPENED! TOMMY FLEETWOOD IS A PGA TOUR WINNER! pic.twitter.com/9A5BA5NQMo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2025

Reminder: Tommy Fleetwood found himself in a bizarre situation during one of the playoff tournaments. He made a putt, but the ball, to his misfortune, stopped right on the edge of the cup, refusing to drop in. To everyone’s surprise, an insect came to Fleetwood’s aid.