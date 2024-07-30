Stephen Curry shared his impressions of his first Olympic experience

Basketball player Stephen Curry discussed the preparation of Team USA, the 2024 Olympics, and his impressions of the tournament.

According to Curry, the experience is akin to playoff basketball. The court dimensions are different, and the game duration is shorter—40 minutes instead of the usual 48.

"But the most significant change for us is the immediate integration of our diverse skill sets. If this team had a whole year of training, chemistry, and such, we wouldn't be talking so much about adaptation," Curry remarked.

This will be Stephen Curry's first Olympic appearance in his career. In their opening game, the USA defeated Serbia with a score of 110-84.

Notably, one of the biggest upsets in basketball occurred at the Olympics. The Australian women's team faced Nigeria, and Nigeria sensationally triumphed over the five-time Olympic medalists with a score of 75-62. It is worth mentioning that the odds for an Australian victory were 1.01.